First Festival of Community takes place in Grantham
The community came together in a new event at the weekend.
Grantham’s first Festival of Community was held in Market Place on Saturday (October 19).
There were street performances from Boondog Balladeers, Earthbound Misfits, Artizani and Mishap Theatre, as well as more street theatre and light projections in the evening.
Emilie Nunn, creative producer of the event, said: “Being a local Grantham girl myself, it has been a real privilege to work in my home town with the community.
“The event was called ‘Festival of Community’ and that’s exactly what it was about, showcasing and celebrating the community of Grantham.
“Through local performers on the community stage and local artists on the pop-up artist market in the daytime, through to school children’s work projected on Lindpet House.
“The whole event celebrated the community of Grantham.”
The event was organised by South Kesteven District Council.
SKDC Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, Councillor Paul Stoke (Ind), said: “It was a real pleasure to witness the community come together, and to be a part of the first of many such events this new space in the heart of the town offers.
“The idea was to celebrate the area’s rich heritage and community spirit. This was borne out through preparation that involved more than 500 members of the public who created the lanterns and decoration for both parts of the day.
“We saw local artists exhibit their work, singers and dancers taking over the community stage, all alongside the regular Saturday market which is itself going from strength to strength.
“The light projection show and lantern parade through Westgate to the Market Cross was a fitting climax to the day.
“I hope this success will give some inspiration and encouragement to all parts of our rich and varied community here in Grantham and pave the way for much more of the same in the future.”
The festival was the first event to take place since Market Place was refurbished.
