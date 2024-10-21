The community came together in a new event at the weekend.

Grantham’s first Festival of Community was held in Market Place on Saturday (October 19).

There were street performances from Boondog Balladeers, Earthbound Misfits, Artizani and Mishap Theatre, as well as more street theatre and light projections in the evening.

Hairy Hikers. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Farmer Giles. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lewis Pittam. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Emilie Nunn, creative producer of the event, said: “Being a local Grantham girl myself, it has been a real privilege to work in my home town with the community.

“The event was called ‘Festival of Community’ and that’s exactly what it was about, showcasing and celebrating the community of Grantham.

Daniel and Martyn from Boondog Balladeers. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Grantham Dramatic Society. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Harrowby singers Charlie Parker, Amy Frankland, Trevor Galtress, Len Batey, Debbie Baker and Sarah Proctor. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“Through local performers on the community stage and local artists on the pop-up artist market in the daytime, through to school children’s work projected on Lindpet House.

“The whole event celebrated the community of Grantham.”

Crowds gathering in Market Place. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Anne Marie Kerr and Dawn Wesselby of Grantham Community Arts. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Grantham Art Club members Amber Porter, Vivian Wright, Nelson Porter and Christine Ephgrave. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The event was organised by South Kesteven District Council.

SKDC Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, Councillor Paul Stoke (Ind), said: “It was a real pleasure to witness the community come together, and to be a part of the first of many such events this new space in the heart of the town offers.

“The idea was to celebrate the area’s rich heritage and community spirit. This was borne out through preparation that involved more than 500 members of the public who created the lanterns and decoration for both parts of the day.

Tobias Robinson. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Daniel Connolly with mum Rachel Connolly. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Families of all ages gathered in Market Place for the festival. Photo: Phil Crow

Smiles all around in Market Place. Photo: Phil Crow

“We saw local artists exhibit their work, singers and dancers taking over the community stage, all alongside the regular Saturday market which is itself going from strength to strength.

“The light projection show and lantern parade through Westgate to the Market Cross was a fitting climax to the day.

“I hope this success will give some inspiration and encouragement to all parts of our rich and varied community here in Grantham and pave the way for much more of the same in the future.”

Some of the light projections on Lindpet House. Photo: Phil Crow

Performances taking place during the evening. Photo: Phil Crow

Grantham's community came together in Market Place. Photo: Phil Crow

Crowds gathered in Market Place for performances at night. Photo: Phil Crow

Performances taking place during the evening. Photo: Phil Crow

Grantham's community came together in Market Place. Photo: Phil Crow

Crowds gathered in Market Place for performances at night. Photo: Phil Crow

Families of all ages gathered in Market Place for the festival. Photo: Phil Crow

Families of all ages gathered in Market Place for the festival. Photo: Phil Crow

Some of the light projections on Lindpet House. Photo: Phil Crow

Performances taking place during the evening. Photo: Phil Crow

Families of all ages gathered in Market Place for the festival. Photo: Phil Crow

The festival was the first event to take place since Market Place was refurbished.

Did you go to the Festival of Community at the weekend? Let us know in the comments below.