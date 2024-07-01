Home   Grantham   News   Article

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A1 crash at Colsterworth

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 10:41, 01 July 2024
 | Updated: 10:44, 01 July 2024

A motorbike rider has been seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on the A1.

Police are investigating after a crash involving a Harley-Davidson motorbike and a white Mercedes C Class on the A1 northbound at Colsterworth at about 10.50am yesterday (Sunday, June 30).

The motorbike rider sustained serious injuries.

An A1 sign
The road was closed for a number of hours and reopened just before 1pm.

It comes less than 24 hours after a two-vehicle crash at the A1 Foston petrol station.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police quoting incident 175 of June 30.


