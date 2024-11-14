Home   Grantham   News   Article

New Starbucks drive-thru opens in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 09:58, 14 November 2024

A new drive-thru coffee shop has officially opened.

The new Starbucks drive-thru in Trent Road, Grantham, officially opened this morning (Thursday, November 14).

Pupils from West Grantham Academy were on hand to cut the ribbon to officially open the new coffee shop.

Pupils from West Grantham Academy officially opened the Starbucks. Photo: RSM Photography
The new Starbucks in Trent Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography
The new drive-thru has opened in Trent Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography
The new Starbucks in Trent Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography
The new drive-thru has opened in Trent Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography
The new drive-thru has opened in Trent Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography
A look inside the new Starbucks. Photo: RSM Photography
A look inside the new Starbucks. Photo: RSM Photography
Alongside the drive-thru coffee shop, there are also 24 electric vehicle parking bays, including two blue badge spaces and a further 20 parking spaces.

This is the second Starbucks drive-thru to open in a week, after another opened on the A1 at Foston last Friday (November 8).

Will you be visiting the new Starbucks drive-thru? Let us know in the comments below.

