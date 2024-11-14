A new drive-thru coffee shop has officially opened.

The new Starbucks drive-thru in Trent Road, Grantham, officially opened this morning (Thursday, November 14).

Pupils from West Grantham Academy were on hand to cut the ribbon to officially open the new coffee shop.

Pupils from West Grantham Academy officially opened the Starbucks. Photo: RSM Photography

Alongside the drive-thru coffee shop, there are also 24 electric vehicle parking bays, including two blue badge spaces and a further 20 parking spaces.

This is the second Starbucks drive-thru to open in a week, after another opened on the A1 at Foston last Friday (November 8).

