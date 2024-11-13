A Rivercare team has unveiled new equipment thanks to a £1,000 donation.

From a £1,000 donation from the Grantham Rotary Swimarathon held in February, Grantham Rivercare have been able to purchase a new inflatable boat and two dry suits.

The new equipment was unveiled at the group’s 20th anniversary event last month.

Grantham Rivercare volunteers with their new equipment.

Co-lead Ian Simmons said: “These will help us reach across the river to collect even more litter.

“The craft has been provisionally named ‘Boaty McRotary’.”

The money was officially handed over the craft with other representatives from the Rotary Club of Grantham, including the president Andrew Gregory.