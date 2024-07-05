Voters have made Gareth Davies the new MP for Grantham and Bourne.

He is the first MP for the new constituency, which was established during last year’s boundary review.

Throughout the night ballot papers from the 124 polling stations across the constituency were counted alongside the postal votes and the results were declared at 3.10am.

Gareth Davies

The results in full were:

Gareth Davies (Conservative) - 16,770

Vipul Bechar (Labour) -12,274

John Vincent (Lib Dem) - 2,027

Anne Gayfer (Green) -2,570

Mike Rudkin (Reform UK) -9,393

Alexander Mitchell (Social Democratic Party) - 204

Charmaine Morgan (Lincolnshire Independents) -1,245

Ian Selby (Independent) -1,642

In the December 2019 election, Mr Davies won the Grantham and Stamford seat which incorporated Bourne, with 66% of the vote, while fellow Tory Alicia Kearns was elected to represent the Melton and Rutland seat with 63% of the vote.

