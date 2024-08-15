Heron Foods officially opens in Grantham
A new supermarket has officially opened.
Heron Foods opened today (Thursday) in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham.
The first 100 customers that made their way through its doors received a £5 voucher when they spent over £15, as well as other promotional leaflets.
A Heron Foods spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to now be open in Grantham!
“We hope our new Heron Foods store adds to the local community. We were really happy to hear positive comments from locals.
“I’d like to personally thank colleagues for their efforts in getting the new store ready as well as our neighbours who have shown support throughout.”
Heron Foods has over 330 stores across the UK, including branches in Bourne, Spalding and Lincoln.
