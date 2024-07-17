The opening date for a new supermarket has been revealed.

Heron Foods will open in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham, in the former Peacocks store.

It will officially open its doors to the public on Thursday, August 15 at 8am.

The Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

A Heron Foods spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to be opening on August 15, Heron Foods stores add to the local community, so we’re delighted to be opening a store in Grantham, and we look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.”

“I’d also like to personally thank colleagues for their efforts in getting the new store ready as well as our neighbours who have already shown support.”

The store, which also has branches in Bourne, Spalding and Lincoln, is set to be open Mondays to Saturdays from 7am until 10pm and Sundays 8am until 8pm

On opening day, the first 100 customers who spent over £15 will be offered £5 vouchers. Promotional leaflets will also be handed out across the day.