A local sporting hero has made a surprise visit to a town park after his Olympic success.

Grantham’s Lewis Davey, a bronze medalist in the men's 4x400m relay at the Paris Olympics, visited Wyndham Park Visitor Centre on Monday.

The centre posted photos of the 23-year-old former Priory Ruskin Academy pupil in his Olympic gear, showing off his medal before signing the visitors' book.

“Look who popped by Wyndham Park and the Visitor Centre today,” they posted.

They later added: “It was a complete surprise and not expected; otherwise, we would have told everyone he was coming.”

Laura Barnes, who met him, said: “Such a lovely person and an incredible achievement.”

Alongside his signature in the visitors' book, Lewis wrote: “Amazing place, pleasure to be here.”

Lewis has previously competed in World and European championships in Budapest, Munich, Rome, and the Bahamas.

The Olympian was joined in Paris by other Grantham and Lincolnshire athletes including former Kesteven Girls Grammar School pupil Amy Hunt who won silver in the women's 4x100m relay team.

