A country mansion previously used to house asylum seekers could be turned into a training centre, if plans are approved.

Plans to change the use of Stoke Rochford Hall near Grantham have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council by Cheshire-based applicant Sulaiman Hallal.

They are seeking permission to use the Grade I-listed building as a residential training centre.

Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel.

Although details about the applicant are scarce, the planning statement submitted with the applications reveals they represent a non-profit organisation.

The rooms of the buildings would be used for teaching, meetings, research, lectures, study, offices and administration.

Stoke Rochford Hall had operated as a hotel for six years, which according to the applicant was unlawful as no change of use permission was ever granted.

It was used as a wedding venue up until 2022, when Afghan refugees moved in as part of a deal with the Home Office.

The contract came to an end at the beginning of last year and the hotel closed shortly after the asylum seekers moved out.

According to former employees, its use of asylum accommodation “forced the hotel into closure” and caused financial strain.

The 19th Century hall was put up for sale with Colliers for offers of more than £5 million and, although it remains on the market, there is an interested party.

The Jacobean manor comes with 113-bedrooms, 135-bed halls of residence, a conference suite for 300 people and 28.8 acres of land.

Originally designed by architect William Burn for the Turnor family, the hall dates back to 1843.

The Turnor family lived in the home until the mid-20th Century and during the Second World War it was occupied by the War Office.

In 1948, it was bought by Kesteven County Council and it became a teacher training college. It then changed to a conference centre for the National Union of Teachers in 1978.

In January 2005 much of the hall was destroyed when a fire started in the roof behind the clock tower but it was restored by English Heritage between 2005 and 2008 at a cost of £12 million.

The National Union of Teachers sold it to Talash Hotels in 2017 for an undisclosed amount.