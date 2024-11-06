Lincolnshire Police will review the investigation into the death of a young mother abused by her then-partner, the force has confirmed.

A jury inquest found that 23-year-old Daniela Espírito Santo was unlawfully killed at her Chestnut Grove home in Grantham on April 9, 2020.

It found 'significant missed opportunities' by Lincolnshire Police to safeguard Daniela and her children, and that officers had not followed the APP of the College of Policing.

Daniela Espirito Santo with her two children.

Evidence showed officers could have investigated or charged her then-partner Julio Jesus with further offences, including assaults and coercive behaviour.

The jury concluded that had investigations been conducted properly, her partner Julio Jesus would “on balance [of probabilities]” have remained in custody.

Evidence given to the jury included a “joke” made by one officer, who apologised to the family while giving evidence.

Daniela Espirito Santo timeline

The force has issued an apology to Ms Espírito Santo's children, family, and friends.

LincsOnline has been asking the force whether new investigations will take place following the findings of the inquest.

The IOPC, which originally cleared the force of wrongdoing, has already confirmed it is consulting with Daniela’s family about the next steps.

Daniela Espirito Santo

A Lincolnshire Police spokeswoman has also now said: “We will be completing a review of the investigation in relation to the events that led to the sad death of Miss Santo.”

The force apologised to the family, acknowledging they 'could have done more' and there was 'more work to be done in preventing and responding to domestic abuse.

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones was also asked if he would be pushing for more action.

He said: “This case is truly horrific and my thoughts and sympathy are with the family.

“The nature of the inquiries which followed have, understandably, been a matter of public scrutiny, and I will be discussing the issue with the Chief [Constable of Lincolnshire Police, Paul Gibson].”

“Investigations and operational disciplinary issues are quite correctly a matter for the chief constable to consider.”

Daniela died on April 9, 2020, hours after reporting her partner, Mr Jesus, for assault on the morning of April 8.

Mr Jesus was released on bail but breached conditions by returning to Daniela’s flat, where she lived with their two children.

Before midnight, Daniela called 999 to report an assault but was redirected to 101 as he had left.

The call handler missed a 'critical marker' indicating an urgent response was required.

He realised his mistake after ending the call and sent officers, but they arrived too late; Daniela was found unconscious with her child.

She died at the scene just after midnight.

Mr Jesus was arrested and charged with manslaughter, but the charge was reduced to two counts of assault due to insufficient medical evidence.

He was sentenced to 10 months and has since been released.

He did not engage with the inquest and is believed to have returned to Portugal.

Lincolnshire Police has promoted its #ForHolly campaign to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

Holly Bramley, 26, was stabbed to death by her husband Nicholas Metson in Lincoln in 2023. He was sentenced to life in prison in April and must serve at least 20 years.

As the inquest jury was considering its decision, the coroner also heard evidence from Superintendent Phil Baker, Western Area Commander and chairperson of the force’s cultural working group.

He updated the coroner on measures the force had taken to improve its response to domestic abuse, which makes up more than 20% of the crimes the force deals with.

These included setting up strategic groups to oversee the response, a new command system, and updates to IT systems with critical markers now appearing next to names and incidents in a chronological summary at the top of logs.

Officers now have set training days that don’t affect service provision. Around 97% of officers have completed dedicated training in domestic abuse and coercive behaviour.