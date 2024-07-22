Calls to block “death trap” crossovers on the A1 and address badly behaving drivers have been renewed after two crashes on the same stretch of road in a day.

Emergency services were called to the A1 northbound at Hungerton junction, Great Ponton, at 4pm on Friday.

A spokesperson confirmed one carriageway was closed while emergency services responded and cleared the collision.

Traffic on the A1 near Great Ponton. Photo: RSM Photography

Only minor injuries were reported.

It was the second incident that day, the first occurring at around 10.28am.

The crash between Heath Lane and the B1174 Great North Road also had no serious injuries.

Emergency services on the scene of the second incident. Photo: RSM Photography.

However, in response to Friday’s collisions, residents raised significant concerns about A1 safety, particularly the crossovers.

Most comments reflected frustration, anger, and concern over the road’s state and perceived inaction by authorities.

Commenters called the crossings "death traps" and berated drivers as “morons” for causing "absolute carnage".

The road is closed northbound. Photo: RSM Photography

Valerie Bell said: “We passed a crossover with about 10 cars queuing to get from southbound to northbound. Two were in the middle awaiting a break; the others were queued in the second lane.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen at the rate the traffic was thundering down the southbound side.”

There was a strong call for infrastructure improvements and stricter enforcement.

Traffic on the A1 near Great Ponton. Photo: RSM Photography

South Kesteven district councillor Elvis Stooke (Ind) said: “It's definitely time to close the gaps.

“How many more will die or be seriously hurt? Enough is enough; this can no longer go on.

“Lincolnshire Highways and National Highways, it's time to listen.”

A map of the delays in the first incident.

However, many commenters were driven by frustration with both the perceived inaction of authorities and the dangerous behaviour of some drivers.

Hannah Taylor said: “I agree the gaps should be closed as they are death traps, but drivers should know if it’s safe to cross in the first place.

“Some of the blame has to go to the drivers willing to risk lives to save five minutes rather than going to a proper flyover.”

Traffic websites are showing slow traffic for a second time. Image: National Highways

Richard Mills added: “The other week, a flip-flop heading north near the Fox… turned across all lanes from nearside north to nearside south - absolute carnage.”

Paul Bancroft said: “Absolute morons. It’s not the crossing that’s dangerous; it’s the idiots who are impatient and don’t use them properly.”

Andy Vickers added: “Crossovers need closing, and the idiots who use them with the rear of their vehicle in the fast lane need to be prosecuted for manslaughter because that is the likely outcome.”

They suggested addressing these concerns with targeted solutions to improve road safety and reduce accident rates on this stretch of the A1.

National Highways recently announced it is investigating the effect of closing central reservation gaps on the A1.

A study into all 57 crossing points on the A1 between Stamford and Blyth will take place.