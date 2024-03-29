A parish council is joining residents in objecting plans for a caravan and glamping site.

More than 40 objections have been raised against plans submitted by the Caravan and Motorhome Club to develop a site for 140 touring caravan and motorhome pitches, 10 camping pitches, and a glamping village featuring 15 units, in Sedgebrook Road, Grantham.

Traffic issues, pressure on the “tiny village roads” and the impact to wildlife are amongst the concerns raised by residents.

One of the Caravan and Motorhome Club's other sites. | Image: Caravan and Motorhome Club

John Buxton, of Main Street, Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, believes the plans are “madness”.

He said: “I’ve been living here for 33 years. I also have a campervan business so this obviously affects me personally.

“It’s just unsustainable what they are saying it will do. People are very upset.

“People have been here for a very long time and have expensive properties that this thing will affect.”

Barbara Stouph, of Sedgebrook Road, said she “can see no way” in which the site can fit a “village as small as Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir”.

She added: “It is entirely too large and overwhelming.

“The pressure on our tiny village roads would be immense as traffic will enter the village from A52 via Redmile and also Sedgebrook and Muston much like the traffic travelling to the Engine Yard and the castle.

“Our peaceful canal is a haven for wildlife, fishermen and walkers. A noisy camping site will ruin this and the surrounding area.

Gary Ward, of Hillside Road, believes there is a “lack of infrastructure” locally to support the site.

He said: “Our village already struggles with issues such as poor road maintenance, limited public transport options, and elevated levels of traffic on local event days.

“Introducing a caravan site would only exacerbate these issues and put a strain on resources that are already stretched thin.”

Among the objections, Bottesford Parish Council has also raised concerns over road safety issues.

A parish council spokesperson said there was concern that sat nav directions would send campsite users along roads unsuitable for the vehicles.

It was also said that there had been a failure to consider the safety impact in relation to A52 junctions which the spokesperson said will be “exacerbated by the risk involved with the increase of use by cars towing caravans in the area”.

The parish council also believes there has been a “failure to acknowledge” cyclists in the plans, despite it being a popular cycling route.

The Grantham Canal Society, which has a lease for the depot next to the site, has said they remain neutral on the application and will not object unless the plans impact its “charitable aims”.

If approved, the society asks that the applicant build a fence between the depot and the caravan site to “prevent anyone - especially children - staying at the application site endangering themselves at our depot or along the canal edge”.

A question and answer meeting was held on Thursday, March 14, for residents at St James’s Church in Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir.

Mr Buxton said that there was a “full house” at the meeting leading to a “heated debate”.

He added: “It was a fight, literally, overnight decision to have a meeting and the Caravan and Motorhome Club sent three people who quite frankly didn't really know what they were doing.”

The club believes the site will resolve its increasing demand.

Previously, a spokesperson for the club told LincsOnline that UK holiday parks and campsites “play a vital role in supporting economies across the nation”.

The spokesperson added: “Visitors to UK holiday parks and campsites stay 82% longer and spend 12% more than the national tourism average.

“Holiday parks and campsites also have strong ties to the local communities in which they are based, whether that’s through employment, supporting local marketing or fundraising initiatives.”

The application will be decided by South Kesteven District Council and people have until April 13 to submit their comments.

