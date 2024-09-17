A young drummer who is rapidly gaining recognition for his musical talents will join legends on stage at a national show this month.

Sam Bickmore, 12, from Grantham, has been impressing audiences locally and internationally, recently playing Freddy Hamilton in the Asian tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock.

At 10, Sam achieved Grade 8 in drumming and, at 11, earned an ATCL Diploma with distinction from Trinity College London, equivalent to a degree.

Sam is currently touring on stage in the School of Rock musical tour.

He will perform at the ACC Liverpool Arena with other young performers on the Main Stage Mini at the UK Drum Show on Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29.

The UK Drum Show is a two-day event for drumming and percussion, featuring top artists and educators.

Sam will perform at 10.40am on Saturday, kicking off the weekend's young drummers.

He is delighted to have been asked to play, saying, "There are so many amazing young drummers in the UK, and to be asked by the organisers to perform is such a great honour."

Among those performing on the main stage are Kenny Aronoff, who has worked with The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, and The Smashing Pumpkins, and is ranked among the top 100 drummers by Rolling Stone, and Keith Carlock, known for his work with Steely Dan, Toto, Diana Ross, James Taylor, and Faith Hill.

For more information on the UK Drum Show, click here.

Sam continues his global tour with Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock, which began earlier this year.

"I have been so lucky to work with such a talented cast and to visit so many places, including South Korea, Hong Kong, and mainland China," he said.

Sam has performed in more than 100 shows across eight theatres to date. By the end of the tour, he will have travelled over 50,000 miles, including 19 flights, since the start of the year.

He recently released a cover of Ignorance by Paramore with three other young musicians, including some of his co-stars.

Locally, Sam will perform at the Grantham Lions charity concert on October 6, the Chris Maslin Memorial Concert on October 11, and Edwards’ Heavy Metal Night on November 22.