Roadworks have come to an end after five months.

Works along Dysart Road in Grantham finished yesterday (Thursday, December 19).

County councillor Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said: “Our improvement works to Dysart Road are now complete and the road is fully back open.

Dysart Road in Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

“Over the past five months, over 22,500 hours have been spent bringing this essential project to fruition.

“And, in the end, we’ve laid over 8,500 tonnes of road-building materials and just under a quarter mile of new underground drainage.

“With the road and footways along Dysart Road fully built, people can expect smoother journeys when travelling by car, cycle and foot.”

Roadworks along Dysart Road, Grantham, are complete. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

This is the second major roadworks to be completed in the town this week, after the Station Approach roadworks finished on Tuesday (December 17).

This project has been part-funded by a portion of the £20 million capital funding given to Lincolnshire County Council, as part of the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority devolution deal.