Work to improve access to a railway station has been completed.

After four months of roadworks at Station Approach in Grantham, they have finally been completed today (Tuesday, December 17).

More than 15,000 hours of work was spent resurfacing and carrying out upgrades along Harlaxton Road, Wharf Road, Westgate and Sankt Augustin Way, as well as upgrading existing traffic signals, and jetwashing a footpath between Wharf Road and Westgate.

The station approach roadworks in Grantham are complete. Photo: LCC

County councillor Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said: “I’m really happy to say that the work we’ve been carrying out on behalf of South Kesteven District Council is now finished and that all of the traffic management is now gone.

“Like the Market Place project earlier this year, I know this scheme has been a major headache for businesses and residents in Grantham, so I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their patience during the works.

“We’re also still on track for having our Dysart Road improvements finished ahead of Christmas as planned.

“As of now, we’re hoping to have these works completed by Friday.”

During the Station Approach works:

• More than 1,500 tonnes of road building material was used

• Over 200 metres of new kerbing and 38 new quadrant kerbs were added

• 45 metres of new underground traffic signal ducts were installed

• 36 new traffic signal poles were installed

The roadworks were funded by a portion of South Kesteven District Council’s £4.1 million of Grantham Future High Street Funding.