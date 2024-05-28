A comic book and collectables shop has officially moved into its new home.

Gambit73 opened its new premises in the George Shopping Centre on Saturday (May 25), moving from its former home in Westgate, Grantham.

Owners Dan Powell and Claire Hall held a two-day launch event, seeing visits from Sonic the Hedgehog and Disney princesses on Saturday, and a visit from Grantham’s Mr Bean and Deadpool on Monday (May 27).

Gambit73 has opened a new shop in the George Shopping Centre in Grantham.

Claire said: “It went really well. Saturday was very busy, yesterday not quite as much but it was still really good.

“For me, a lot of it was about seeing the children and their faces when they saw Sonic and the princesses. They were so excited.

Sonic the Hedgehog posing for the camera!

Sonic the Hedgehog was a star guest.

“There was a real positive reaction from people and people were really pleased to see it open.

There was a real 'buzz' when the children met Sonic.

A look inside Gambit73's new premises.

There were celebrations all around for the opening of Gambit73 in its new premises.

“A couple of people also commented on the accessibility of the new shop.”

Dan and Claire decided to make the move into a bigger premises to extend their shopping range, as well as potentially create a social space.

Grantham's Mr Bean posing with some entries in the fancy dress competition.

The princesses and Deadpool turned out for the opening.

Deadpool paid a visit to customers on the opening day.

Some delicious goods were on offer for guests.

Grantham's Mr Bean visited the shop on bank holiday Monday (May 27).

Grantham's Mr Bean visited the shop on bank holiday Monday (May 27).

Claire wanted to say a “huge thank you” to those who attended the opening.

She said: “We had a great amount of support from our regular customers and some new ones.”