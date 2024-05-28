Gambit73 official opens new premises in George Shopping Centre in Grantham
A comic book and collectables shop has officially moved into its new home.
Gambit73 opened its new premises in the George Shopping Centre on Saturday (May 25), moving from its former home in Westgate, Grantham.
Owners Dan Powell and Claire Hall held a two-day launch event, seeing visits from Sonic the Hedgehog and Disney princesses on Saturday, and a visit from Grantham’s Mr Bean and Deadpool on Monday (May 27).
Claire said: “It went really well. Saturday was very busy, yesterday not quite as much but it was still really good.
“For me, a lot of it was about seeing the children and their faces when they saw Sonic and the princesses. They were so excited.
“There was a real positive reaction from people and people were really pleased to see it open.
“A couple of people also commented on the accessibility of the new shop.”
Dan and Claire decided to make the move into a bigger premises to extend their shopping range, as well as potentially create a social space.
Claire wanted to say a “huge thank you” to those who attended the opening.
She said: “We had a great amount of support from our regular customers and some new ones.”