A new fitness studio opened in town earlier this week.

Thrive Studio opened in Watergate, Grantham, on Monday (September 16).

Owner Jasmine Duncan said the opening has been “everything I could have dreamed of”.

A glow fitness class at Thrive Studio in Grantham.

She added: “It has been full of like-minded people coming together, all with one goal in mind.

“I love seeing people from all walks of life get to meet in an environment without the pressure and business of daily life.

All smiles at the opening of Thrive Studio.

Jasmine outside Thrive Studio.

“We have such a wide variety of classes, there really is something for everyone.”

An official launch party is being held on Saturday (September 21), including free classes for people to try out.