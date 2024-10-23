The third phase of major works to improve access to a town railway station will begin next week.

Grantham commuters are advised to expect delays as Phase 3 of the Station Approach roadworks starts on Monday, October 28.

The works will focus on the Harlaxton Road/Sankt Augustin Way traffic island, and temporary traffic signals will be in place to manage traffic flow.

The Station Approach works. Photo: LCC

Drivers, especially those operating HGVs, are encouraged to proceed with caution and consider alternative routes due to potential manoeuvring difficulties at the junction.

HGVs may find it easier to approach Sankt Augustin Way via Wharf Road.

The works are expected to last until mid-November.

During previous phases, Lincolnshire County Council has advised residents to leave extra time for their journeys.

Queues and congestion are likely to increase as the works progress, but the council aims to minimise disruption.

“These works will no doubt cause a significant amount of disruption in Grantham while underway,” said Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways.

“However, I want to assure everyone that we’ll do all we can to keep this to a minimum.

“This includes keeping noise to a minimum after 10pm, maintaining access when possible, keeping pedestrian footways open, and generally working as quickly and efficiently.

“In the meantime, we’re also asking people to leave extra time for their journeys and to treat our workforce with respect while works are underway.”

The project is fully funded by a portion of the £4.1 million of Grantham Future High Street Fund funding awarded to South Kesteven District Council in 2020 by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.

The money also helped pay for the works to Grantham Market Place, which were completed and reopened in September.