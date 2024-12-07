As the year hurtles to a close, it’s hard to believe December is already upon us, writes Councillor Graham Jeal, leader of the opposition at South Kesteven District Council.

This whirlwind of a year has been packed with seismic shifts in leadership and policy – some predictable, others less so. A new Prime Minister, a new England football manager, and a new leader at South Kesteven District Council have all taken the reins. While some of these changes are totally predictable (the England football team still hasn’t won a major trophy in living memory), others have sparked heated debates across our county.

Take the new Labour government, they swept in with bold promises. Sceptics were quick to remind everyone that no majority Labour government has ever left office without seeing unemployment rise during their tenure. True to form, the government has already made moves that have ruffled feathers, especially here in Lincolnshire.

Coun Graham Jeal

Labour’s first act was to approve the colossal Mallard Pass Solar Farm with the support of the leadership of SKDC. Last week they announced the withdrawal of the Rural Services Grant – a funding lifeline for the countryside – and it’s clear that rural areas like ours are being deprioritized in favor of so-called “areas of greater need.” Critics see this as ruthless, even cynical politics, diverting resources to Labour-leaning urban strongholds while leaving places like Lincolnshire scrambling to keep public services afloat.

Meanwhile, South Kesteven has faced its own year of upheaval. Independent councillors from the Deepings now helm the district, but the transition hasn’t been without its quirks. Homeless residents took their grievances directly to scrutiny meetings, while an independent councillor donned a badger mask and filmed themselves searching for casework. It has often felt that this council no longer functions like a normal council.

Leisure services have taken a hit too. The operating company for local leisure centers, Leisure SK, will have to absorb over £63,000 of higher National Insurance contributions – fewer resources for already stretched services. On the bright side, Grantham’s Christmas lights are brighter than ever, and a new waste depot is taking shape near the A1. Progress? Absolutely. But litter along the A1 remains untouched.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner may be looking upon South Kesteven as a case study in her calls for local government reorganization. If handled well, these reforms could breathe new life into Lincolnshire’s public services. After all, change isn’t inherently bad. It’s the speed and manner in which it’s imposed that matters.

The lesson from 2024 is clear: change is a double-edged sword. It has the potential to revitalize communities or to alienate them, depending on how it’s wielded. For South Kesteven, and for Lincolnshire at large, thoughtful, resident-driven decision-making will be key. Whether that’s tackling the perennial litter on the A1 or rethinking how local councils operate, the road ahead will require a steady hand and a willingness to adapt.

Here's hoping 2025 brings not just change, but meaningful progress…and that it doesn’t go quite as quickly as this year.