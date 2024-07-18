Faced with a tight budget, a town authority is getting creative by planning low-cost and no-cost events to engage the community while saving money.

Grantham Town Council has a small budget this year, and councillors aim to organise events on a minimal budget.

These include a “simple” ambassadors ceremony on the steps of the Guildhall with a couple of speeches before sandwiches and refreshments in the mayor’s parlour.

The Grantham Town Council meeting on July 15.

Although dates for the events are yet to be confirmed, finance committee chairman Coun Paul Stokes (Ind) said at a meeting on Monday that: “The events committee met last week and one of the key points was that we need to look at low-cost/no-cost events.”

He said the diary for ambassador Charmaine Morgan and her deputy Coun Wayne Hasnip would be scrutinised closely.

He mentioned it had been agreed that the ambassador ceremony, which would replace traditional mayor-making, would also be budgeted tightly.

Former Mayor Coun Mark Whittington and wife and Mayoress Mary (centre left) with the new leadership at Grantham Town Council, from left, ambassador's consort Coun John Morgan, ambassador Coun Charmaine Morgan, chairman Coun Tim Harrison, vice chairman Coun Marie Reid and deputy ambassador Coun Wayne Hasnip. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

Grantham now has an ambassador because, as a tier three parish authority rather than an upper tier district authority, it cannot have a chairman and a mayor at the same time.

Coun Stokes said: “We agreed we would arrange an ambassador ceremony which would be low-cost/no-cost, in a way that would be relatively straightforward, simple but very nice.

“It might well involve schoolchildren and scouts.”

Couns Morgan and Hasnip will confirm event details later.

Coun Morgan agreed it would be “really basic”.

“We're thinking of it being on the steps and then moving into here (the mayor’s parlour) so the costs are minimal.

“What we offer, whether sandwiches or biscuits, tea and coffee, will depend on our budget.”

The date is hoped to be in September, depending on discussions with schools.

Council leader Tim Harrison noted that Grantham Town Council had a £46,000 precept to kick-start it, with half already taken up by salaries, and called for sympathy around its finances in its first year.

The authority accessed its bank account only on Monday, so some finances still need confirmation.

Elsewhere, the council will host free events around Christmas similar to last year.

The events, after South Kesteven District Council’s lights switch-on around December 1, will include volunteer entertainment such as musical acts, amateur dramatic artists, dancers, and more.

Last year, Coun Harrison put on a series of events across a long weekend; however, this year the plan is to have one event day a week for three or four weeks instead.

“The logistics were immense last year, but with the whole committee’s help, it’s hoped people will take on their fair share,” he said.

It is hoped that the museum and other venues will also take part and that late-night shopping can take place.

All 22 councillors will be asked to help with the event, even if it’s just promoting it on social media.

“It’s promising, and I think our community would welcome those involvements, especially if there’s any way we can get involved without costing this town council any money at all,” said Coun Stokes.