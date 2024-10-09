Donkeys, pigs, cows and many more creatures have made their home at a new animal park in castle grounds.

Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, is opening the gates to a new animal park on Saturday, October 19.

Visitors will be able to see a family of goats, rescued donkeys, and lambs born on the Belvoir Estate, as well chickens, geese, cows and smaller animals including guinea pigs and rabbits.

Rebecca Vernon, who works on Belvoir Castle farm with some sheep.

Cows will also feature in the new animal park.

The animal park provides another attraction for children alongside the £350,000 adventure playground which opened in 2022.

Rebecca Vernon, who works on the farm at Belvoir Castle and helped to set up the new animal park, said: “Providing our visitors the chance to see these wonderful animals up close and feed them too will be a lovely new experience to enjoy during a day at Belvoir Castle.

“Our animals are full of character, and we are all immensely fond of them.

Lorenzo the pony was rescued by castle staff earlier this year.

“We’ve formed such close bonds with them very quickly. It’s been a huge privilege getting them all settled in their new home.

“Some of our new residents have had a difficult start in life, and we feel incredibly lucky we get to look after them and make sure they’re happy here.

“One of our lambs, who we’ve affectionately named Dobby, was found in a field and despite reuniting with their mother, the little lamb wasn’t taken back in by the mother sheep, something which can often happen.

Visitors will be able to see a family of goats!

Mickey the donkey was rescued earlier this year.

“Freya in our team has since hand-reared Dobby, making sure his every need is met and he is now thriving, which is wonderful to see.”

In May, Mickey the donkey and Lorenzo the pony were rehomed at Belvoir Castle after they were both found abandoned in a Norfolk field. They will be in the new animal park.

Tickets to the new animal park can be bought at https://www.belvoircastle.com/ and will cost £4.50 for adults and children, when purchased with a playground ticket.

Alternatively, tickets will cost £6.50 for adults and children if they wish to only go to the animal park.