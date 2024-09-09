A town council by-election is fast approaching, and voters are reminded to bring photo ID and ensure they are prepared.

Residents of Grantham's Springfield Ward are gearing up for the Thursday, September 19, by-election following Councillor Kev Doughty's July resignation, with three candidates vying for the vacant Grantham Town Council seat.

The candidates are Paddy Perry from Grantham Together, Labour’s Jonathan Wacey, and Mary Whittington representing the Conservative Party.

A map of Springfield Ward. Image: SKDC

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm at Huntingtower Primary Academy and Bethesda Evangelical Church.

Voters need photo ID but not a polling card.

Grantham Town Council was re-established in May after 50 years.

Council leader Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind) criticised the election calls, claiming it might reduce the council’s £46,000 budget by 10%.

However, Labour Coun Rob Shorrock, whose party pushed for the election, defended their move, saying that upholding democracy through an election was more important than the cost.

For details on the Springfield Ward boundary, map, and streets, visit South Kesteven District Council’s election website.