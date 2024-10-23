A policing watchdog is consulting the family of a young mother who died after abuse from her then partner, following new evidence from her inquest.

Last week, the jury inquest found that 23-year-old mother-of-two Daniela Espírito Santo had been unlawfully killed at her Chestnut Grove home in Grantham on April 9, 2020.

It also found “significant missed opportunities” by Lincolnshire Police to safeguard Daniela and her children, and that officers had not followed the APP (authorised professional practice) of the College of Policing.

Daniela Espirito Santo with her two children.

Evidence showed officers could have investigated or charged her then partner Julio Jesus with a number of further offences including further reported assaults and the offence of coercive and controlling behaviour.

The jury concluded that had investigations been conducted properly, her partner Julio Jesus would “on balance [of probabilities]” have remained in custody.

Evidence given to the jury included a “joke” made by one officer who apologised to the family while giving evidence.

The jury at the HM Coroner's Court for Greater Lincolnshire at the Myle Cross Centre in Lincoln said there had been significant failings by Lincolnshire Police. Photo: Daniel Jaines

The force has issued an apology to Ms Espírito Santo's children, family, and friends.

Since then, LincsOnline asked the IOPC, which cleared the force of wrongdoing, and Lincolnshire Police if new investigations into Mr Jesus or charges would be brought.

We have also asked if the force will be investigating further any of the officers involved in the inquest or taking any disciplinary action against officers. So far, we have received no response.

Daniela Espirito Santo timeline

An IOPC spokesperson said this week: “We note the outcome of the recent inquest, and our thoughts remain with Ms Espírito Santo’s family and loved ones.

"During our investigation, we did not identify any potential misconduct on the part of any Lincolnshire Police officers.

"In light of additional evidence heard at the inquest, we are now consulting with Ms Espírito Santo’s family before determining what further investigation may be required.”

Lincolnshire Police had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Last week, the force apologised to the family following the result, acknowledging they “could have done more.”

“We apologise to Daniela’s children, her family, and her friends for the suffering they have endured since her death,”

"There is more work to be done in our prevention of and response to domestic abuse."

Daniela died on April 9, 2020, hours after reporting her partner, Mr Jesus, for assault on the morning of April 8.

Mr Jesus was released on bail but breached conditions by returning to Daniela’s flat, where she lived with their two children.

Before midnight, Daniela called 999 to report an assault but was redirected to 101 as he had left.

The call handler missed a 'critical marker' indicating an urgent response was required.

He realised his mistake after ending the call and sent officers, but they arrived too late; Daniela was found unconscious with her child.

She died at the scene just after midnight.

Mr Jesus was arrested and charged with manslaughter following Daniela’s death.

However, by the time it reached court, the charge was reduced to two counts of assault due to insufficient medical evidence linking it to her death.

He was sentenced to 10 months and has since been released.

He did not engage with the inquest and is believed to have returned to Portugal.

Lincolnshire Police has recently promoted its #ForHolly campaign to raise awareness and promote help and support for domestic abuse.

Holly Bramley, 26, was stabbed to death by husband Nicholas Metson in Lincoln in 2023. In April, he was sentenced to life in prison and must serve at least 20 years.

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones has also been asked for comment but had not replied at the time of publication.