Angry motorists are reportedly shouting, swearing, and even becoming violent towards highways staff working on town roads.

Workers at Grantham sites like Dysart Road, Station Road, and Market Place are bearing the brunt of frustrated drivers’ anger, including being shown the middle finger or subjected to abuse.

Council leaders have warned people to direct their anger at decision-makers, not those doing their jobs.

The first phase is hoped to be complete by the time children go back to school. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for highways, Richard Davies (Con) spoke on Tuesday to affected staff.

He told LincsOnline: “It’s unacceptable that people are rude, abusive, and, at times, violent. We are seeing increasing violence towards people working on the roads.

“I understand people’s frustrations; we all get angry when stuck in traffic, but it’s still unacceptable.”

The works on Dysart Road go back to the A1. Photo: Daniel Jaines

He believed that better communication and explanation of the decision-making process could help mitigate the public's frustrations.

Coun Davies urged the public to direct frustrations at decision-makers, not at the workers.

“The abuse is unnecessary because the guys laying the blocks, digging the tarmac, or working on the traffic lights—they’re just doing their job.

The works on Grantham Market Place. Photo: Daniel Jaines

“They aren’t the ones who have made the decision to do that.”

He added: “If people want to be rude and abusive towards decision-makers, that’s up to them. I'm not sure it achieves a great deal.”