I am writing this article having just returned from a walk through our principal Green Flag parks with Sue and two grand-dogs, writes deputy district council leader and deputy leader of Grantham Independents, Paul Stokes.

We started at Queen Elizabeth Park, walked along the cycleway to Wyndham Park before taking a light breakfast at the wonderful cafe. The weather was glorious and we sat admiring the manicured bowling green, alongside some friends, enjoying the resplendent views. From there we proceeded to Dysart Park, where the new play equipment is in place and the previous drainage issues now overcome, and the park looking much better.

Wyndham Park. Photo: Supplied

I would urge everybody to take in some of the amazing, relaxing green spaces, or alternatively use some of the play and gym equipment, or the tennis and table tennis tables. The model boat club are also becoming more active as spring/summer approaches in Wyndham Park

The Friends of Dysart Park and Wyndham Park Forum are also preparing for a calendar of events starting with a May Day event in Wyndham Park and Gingerbread Festival in Dysart Park on Sunday, May 11.

The community is indebted to the wonderful volunteers at Rivercare who look after the river and banks that flows through the parks with such dedication.

South Kesteven District Council deputy leader Paul Stokes

Elsewhere there is much happening. The Guildhall Arts Centre has a full programme of shows and tickets are selling across the board very fast, Grantham Meres Leisure Centre is making great progress and there are so many thriving activities in motion.

It has been announced that there is further investment in the market and market place, with landscaping and soft furniture being installed, along with some refurbishment to Grantham Museum. The market itself continues to progress and will be further embellished by the addition of some antiques stalls shortly and events. The whale will be in the Market Place from May 16 to 18, plus arts workshops.

For VE celebrations we already have an 80th Anniversary event booked at Grantham House in a joint venture with the National Trust on May 4, a tea dance in the Guildhall Ballroom at 2pm on May 8, with a Beacon Lighting and picnic event on the same evening (May 8) in Wyndham Park.

This is only a snapshot, but all of the above are brought to you by your district council, South Kesteven so when you are thinking something negative about us please take a thought to the many positive things for our wonderful town. In future some of these may well pass to Grantham Town Council, but not yet and not until the town council has the foundations in place. We are working hard to achieve this.