A new world cuisine restaurant is due to open in a town.

Ayka Restaurant Lounge and Bar is opening soon in the George Shopping Centre in Grantham.

Operations director Nishant Sharma has promised cuisine from across the globe with a mantra of 'world food under one roof'.

He added: “We saw an opportunity in Grantham and after speaking to a lot of people for jobs and the locals and they said there are not many restaurants with different types of food, apart from Cinco Lounge.

Operations director Nishant Sharma.

“We will have food like Indian, Mexican, Thai and much more. We will also be opening for breakfast.

A look inside the restaurant.

“Our drinks will also include cocktails that are not the usual kinds.”

Nishant is also paying homage to Grantham’s own Isaac Newton within the restaurant.

He added: “When we took over the building we found out that Newton used to live here, so part of the restaurant will be called the Newton Lounge.

“People will then be able to be close to history.”

Nishant says there are “many plans ahead” for the future of the restaurant.

He said: “We will open it now but we will eventually maybe look at new menus and create some new drinks.”

An opening date has not yet been confirmed.