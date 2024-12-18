Local breweries are raising a glass after their beers were named among the ‘best of the best’ in the east of England.

Wainfleet-based George Bateman & Son and Baker's Dozen Brewing Co, who operate out of Ketton in Rutland, were among the winners at this year’s SIBA Independent Beer Awards 2024.

The competition is judged by brewers, beer sommeliers and expert tasters.

Jill and Dean Baker of the Baker's Dozen Brewery

The winning bottled and canned beers will now go forward to fight it out with the best from across the UK in the National finals, taking place in the new year.

Gold (90+), Silver (80+) and Bronze (70+) prizes were awarded to a number of independent breweries in a variety of beer styles; from modern pale ales and traditional bitters, to lagers, stouts and continental-style beers.

The 2024 Category Champions, meaning they were the highest scoring Gold beers judged were; Lacons Brewery Ltd - lgr, Norfolk Brewhouse Moon Gazer Ale - Stubblestag, George Bateman & Son Ltd - XXXB, Humber Doucy Brewing Company - Friday Street, Baker's Dozen Brewing Co - Undertow, Briarbank Brewing Co - Hop To It, Bowlers Brewery Ltd - The Ryddler, Artefact Brewing - Amplified Dark Mild, Leigh on Sea Brewing Co Ltd - Castle Black, Artefact Brewing - Barley Wine, Ferry Ales Brewery - Fabbucino.

Batemans Brewery’s Stuart & Jaclyn raise a glass. Photo: BATEMANS BREWERY

The SIBA Bottle & Can Independent Beer Awards 2024 are judged by a fleet of expert judges from across the UK, with beers marked against internationally recognized style guides for the different beer award categories - looking at appearance, aroma, flavour, aftertaste and saleability.

Neil Walker, SIBA head of communications praised this year’s winners: “To win at these awards you really must be the best of the best so a huge congratulations to all of this year's medalists and in particular our Overall Gold Category champions.”

SIBA, also known as the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates, are the big voice of independent beer and recently launched the much-heralded Indie Beer campaign, which seeks to shine a light on genuinely independent breweries and make easier for beer drinkers to spot craft imposters from global-owned brands.