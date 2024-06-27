With the General Election campaign now in its final week, we’re today putting the spotlight on our candidates.

Voters will head to the polls in a week’s time - on Thursday, July 4 - to decide who their MP will be and, ultimately, which party will take control of the country.

Hustings have taken place across the county and over the next week, we’ll be sharing the answers to some of your burning questions.

But today, we’re turning the spotlight on the candidates in South Lincolnshire in the constituencies powered by LincsOnline’s newspapers - Lincolnshire Free Press, Spalding Guardian, Rutland & Stamford Mercury and the Grantham Journal.

Each of the 37 candidates standing in those six constituencies was given the chance to supply a 250-word profile in a bid to persuade you to put an ‘X’ next to their name on voting day.

Click on the constituency name below to be taken to the profiles for that area:

Grantham and Bourne

Rutland and Stamford

South Holland and the Deepings

Sleaford and North Hykeham

Corby and East Northamptonshire

North West Cambridgeshire

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm on the day of the election - voters must bring photo ID to the polling station.

Voters who have applied for postal votes are being urged to return their votes as soon as possible, using Royal Mail priority boxes, to ensure their vote is counted.

