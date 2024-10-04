A dance and drama teacher paid tribute to her dad after winning an award for her business.

Chloe Devos picked up the Best New Start-Up award for her company Devos Dance and Drama at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024, held at Rutland Hall Hotel.

The dance school opened in January this year with classes ranging from cheerleading and tap to musical theatre and acrobatic arts.

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Devos Dance and Drama won Best New Start Up sponsored by Alltech. Photo: Paul Marriott

Chloe had been teaching for 10 years after studying ballet education at the Royal Academy of Dance and a postgraduate course in dance teaching. She opened the dance school in West Street, Stamford after finding she had to travel to take her own daughter to classes.

After picking up the award, Chloe said: “My dad bought my business and four weeks after we opened he passed away in a car accident.

“It means more to me than just this award. All I ever wanted my entire life was to make my dad proud and I know I’ve done that.”

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Tom McGreal from sponsor Alltech. Photo: Paul Marriott

Chloe was joined at the awards ceremony by the parents of some of her pupils. She added: “Thank you for believing in me and trusting me with your children.”

The award was sponsored by Alltech and presented by Tom McGreal. He said: “We are thrilled to recognise an outstanding individual whose dedication and passion have truly made a difference.

“They have shown an unwavering commitment to their work, understanding the importance of adaptation and making necessary changes early on in their business journey.”

The other finalists were Eastaway Property and RS Mobile Services Ltd.