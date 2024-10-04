Colleagues from a long-established company had mixed emotions after collecting a business award.

Simmons Optometrists of Oakham was named the Best Independent Retailer at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024, held at Rutland Hall Hotel..

The accolade comes as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, but also just four months after the team lost a long-serving colleague.

Simmons Optometrists won Best Independent Retailer

ALL WINNERS HERE

Practice manager Mark Price died in May having served with the company for 37 years. His friends and colleagues accepted the award in his memory.

Director and optometrist James Alexander said: “He was at the heart of the practice. We have 20,000 patients and they all knew him. Mark was what we all strive to be.

“Independent retailers give so much to the local area. We go the extra mile for everyone and it’s about building up loyalty and trust.

Pet Stop was highly commended in the Best Independent Retailer category

“We’d like to thank all our patients for their support.”

The award was sponsored by Hegarty.

Hegarty logo

Senior partner Kally Singh said: “This business prides itself on their input and support of the local community. They are regularly going far over and above what is generally expected from a business in this sector and their customer feedback, as a result, is outstanding,

“Despite facing considerable competition from national organsiations they continue to thrive.”

Pet Stop, based in Market Deeping, was highly commended. The other finalists were Nisa Northfields in Stamford and Vine House Farm in Deeping St Nicholas