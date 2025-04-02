A bakery chain will not be bringing its iconic sausage rolls or steak bakes back to a town centre.

Rumours that Greggs is returning to Stamford High Street have been swirling - even getting a mention at a town council meeting last week.

But a spokesperson for the chain has shut down the rumours and confirmed there are no current plans to open in Stamford.

Stamford High Street and inset Wilko

Greggs had a store in the High Street up until 2017, which was located in the unit now belonging to The White Company.

At the time of the closure a spokesperson for the bakery chain said the closure was due to the landlord’s redevelopment plans.

There has also been speculation that Gail’s, a London-based British bakery and coffee shop chain, is one of the national retailers lined up to move into the former Wilko in High Street, which has been split into two units.

But in February a spokesperson for Gail’s also confirmed there aren’t any current plans to open in the town.

A number of new businesses are opening in Stamford this spring, including a bookshop and reformer pilates studio.

What businesses would you like to see open in town? Let us know in the comments.



