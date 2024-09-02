Bridgerton fans are being told to make haste and book tickets to a themed ball.

A night of opulence fit for a Duke or Duchess at Stamford Arts Centre is being planned by events organiser Nicola Sewell.

It will be inspired by the magnificent balls held in the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, which returned for its third season earlier this year.

Nicola Sewell held her first Bridgerton-themed ball in King's Lynn and is keen to bring the event to Stamford

The idea was sparked after her eldest daughter Chloe, a 28-year-old photographer, sent her a video of a Bridgerton-themed ball. Within 10 minutes Nicola, who lives in March, had a rough plan of what the evening would entail.

“I think with how the world is at the moment people want that escapism and to be transported,” she said.

“Bridgerton has that fantasy.

“I know I have always wanted to go to a ball.”

A violinist brought the Bridgerton vibes

The 55-year-old’s daughter attended Stamford College and they would occasionally visit the Lincolnshire town for days out.

So when deciding on a location, the historic fabric immediately stood out as the perfect Regency-era ‘ton’.

Nicola held the first ball in King’s Lynn Town Hall earlier this month which she describes as a fantastic success - and she is hoping for a similar response in Stamford.

Nicola, who previously owned cafes in Wisbech and March, said: “We kept the doors closed up until the moment we let people in.

Nicola made the cakes

“When we opened them everyone gasped and people got goosebumps up their arms. One girl told me she felt like she was on the set of Bridgerton.

“It was a moment of pure happiness.”

The sold-out evening attracted men and women, from teenagers to people in their 60s.

According to Nicola, dressing for the occasion doesn’t require a trip to a modiste, as many people used clothes they already had with the addition of long gloves and bows or accessorised with a fan.

People of all ages enjoyed the event

The ball will take place at the arts centre ballroom on October 5 and tickets, which cost £45, are available from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bridgerton-ball-tickets-998630088477.

A violinist will play modern tunes in a classical style and there will be a grazing table and cakes.

A raffle will also raise funds for a local charity, which Nicola is still deciding on.

A seating plan

Will you be getting tickets to the ball? Let us know in the comments.

