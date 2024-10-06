A town business has been recognised for going above and beyond for its customers.

Peters’ Cleaners in St Paul’s Street, Stamford has won the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards Customer Care category, which was sponsored by Thetford Farm Estate and judged by MorePeople.

Trina Britton, managing director of Thetford Farm Estate, praised the team for going ‘an extra mile for their customers’ and ‘achieving a long way over and above their industry averages’.

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Peters' Cleaners won Customer Care, sponsored by Thetford Farm Estates. Photo: Paul Marriott

Vicky Whiter, chief executive of the dry cleaning business, said: “Without our customers we wouldn’t have a business.

“Ultimately the most important part of our business is our customers.”

Marianne Tarrant, shop manager, added: “I pride myself on knowing all of our customers.

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Green Oakham Dental Care was highly commended in the Customer Care category, sponsored by Thetford Farm Estate. Photo: Paul Marriott

“I will have their clothes out ready for them before they even walk in.”

At the awards evening, which was held at Rutland Hall Hotel, by chance everyone else sat at the same table as Peters’ Cleaners were their customers.

The business, which last year celebrated its 60th anniversary, also operates clothes collection pods.

The 24/7 service allows customers to drop off and pick up their clothing at any time, making it more convenient for shift workers and commuters.

These are located at Waterside Garden Centre in Baston and the station and Serpentine Green in Peterborough.

The other finalists in the customer category were Healthy Hearing and Stamford Property Maintenance Ltd as well as Green Oakham Dental Care, which was awarded a highly commended certificate.



