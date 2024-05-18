Two businesses are keen to open town centre shops - but only if the building is ready by September.

Owners of the former Wilko premises in Stamford have been given the go-ahead to split the building into two separate units.

The two-storey building has been on the market with Eddisons since October after Wilko went into administration. It has attracted interest from local, regional and national businesses but many only wanted to rent half of the space.

The former Wilko building in the High Street, Stamford

Now planning permission has been granted by South Kesteven District Council, work can begin to divide up the property.

Estate agent Gavin Hynes said two companies are poised to sign contracts but will only go ahead if the building is ready for them to open in September. The businesses have not been named.

Gavin said: “A contractor has been appointed and the building work can be done within 12 weeks but the issue is separating the utilities. We are still waiting to hear from the utility companies about when that can be done.”

The proposed shop fronts. Photo: Narans & Johal Ltd / Gordon White and Hood

The builders will create one shop split over two storeys and another on the ground floor only. New shop fronts will be created but key features including the staircase and a roof dome which is hidden by a suspended ceiling will be retained.

The property was advertised with an annual rent of £65,000 for the two-storey shop and £55,000 for the ground floor only.

Wilko had been part of the town’s retail scene for 40 years before it closed in September last year.

