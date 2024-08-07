Hospital managers are considering whether or not to introduce parking charges.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed at the entrance to Stamford Hospital car park, but are not yet in use.

Their arrival has caused some hospital visitors to ask if parking charges are being introduced at the hospital off Ryhall Road.

On Tuesday (August 6) a spokesperson for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “We are yet to confirm arrangements regarding any parking charges, enforcement and procedures.

“It is important that we work with patients, staff and site neighbours to ensure there is clear guidance available for car park users who are attending our hospital.

“As soon as we have the full details we will share this through signage in our car parks, information on our website and through our other channels, including the local media.”

The trust has purchased ANPR systems to help manage parking for patients, visitors and staff at its three hospital sites, in Peterborough, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford.

The approach is intended to stop people parking in hospital car parks inappropriately and maximise parking for hospital patients and visitors.

Stamford Hospital car park is next to that of Sheepmarket Surgery, the GP surgery run by Lakeside Healthcare.

In April, Lakeside introduced ANPR cameras there, and at St Mary’s Surgery in Wharf Road, to ensure the spaces would not be taken up by people going shopping or going to work elsewhere.

Those parking at the GP surgeries can do so for free but need to register their vehicle number plate within 10 minutes of arrival, and not exceed the two-hour maximum time limit. Those breaking the GP parking rules are receiving fines through the post.