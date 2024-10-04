Small steps have helped a coffee company to gain carbon-neutral accreditation and clinch a business award.

Two Chimps Coffee was named the Environmental Champion at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024.

The Oakham-based company launched in 2016 with the aim of bringing speciality coffee to a wider audience, but owners Laura and Adam Shead were also focused on making it as green as possible.

Two Chimps Coffee won Environmental Champion, judged by mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke

ALL THE WINNERS HERELaura said: “When we had children we realised we had a responsibility to them to make a difference. Even just a small thing can make a big difference.”

The firm only roasts in small batches and grinds to order to cut the risk of coffee going to waste. The team only ever boil as much water as needed each time the kettle is switched on, they turn off the lights when leaving a room and always remember to reduce, recycle or reuse as much as possible.

The company only has a commercial rubbish collection every fortnight and even the coffee chaffe is given a new life as bedding for the couple’s chickens.

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke who judged the Environmental Champion category

Laura said: “We are dedicated to making a positive impact on the planet, supporting our incredible farmers, and providing delicious, carbon-neutral and single-origin speciality coffee.

The category was judged by mayor of Stamford, Kelham Cooke. He said: “Each finalist demonstrated a commitment to the environment and to leaving the world a better place for the future.

“The winner demonstrated a solid understanding of the impact of their business and clearly spent a lot of time researching and understanding the difference they can make to the environment.”

The finalists were Retail Data Partnership of Essendine and Root-and-Branch-Out community interest company, which is based in Belton in Rutland.