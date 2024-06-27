A flock of pigeons inside an empty high street building has sparked concern.

Groups of people have been gathering outside the former Wilko building in Stamford, where a number of birds are sitting on the ground floor.

People have been putting bread and seeds through the letterbox and are attempting to get water inside the building, which has been empty since September last year.

Pigeons trapped inside the former Stamford Wilko

Eddisons, which is marketing the building and has a sign in the window of the property, has received a number of calls from people concerned about the birds.

Estate agent Gavin Hynes, on behalf of the property owner, explained a high up window had been smashed by a vandal, which is how the pigeons are getting in.

“The pigeons have been getting in and out the same way,” he said.

Pigeons trapped inside the former Stamford Wilko

“People have been to open the building up and shoo the birds out but they of course fly back in.”

He added that the building owners have been contacted and steps are being taken .



