Teams raced along the river tackling rocks and reeds when they took part in a new community event.

A raft race was the main focus of Stamford’s Big Day Out at the town meadows on Sunday (June 30).

It was hosted by the Stamford Kiwanis as a replacement to the long-running parade of floats and attracted hundreds of spectators who lined the riverbank to watch the action.

Stamford firefighters were first to take on the course

Nine teams built their own rafts to race along the Welland, starting from the Freeman’s Meadow and ending at the Cattle Market bridge.

Everyone crossed the finish line but not everyone stayed dry with a few teams capsizing and everyone getting a hose down from the town’s fire engine on the home straight.

A group of leaders from 2nd Stamford Scouts won the race with a time of nine minutes.

Leaders from 2nd Stamford Scouts received their trophy from inventor Colin Furze

Stamford Fire Station and the Water Warriors were joint second finishing in 11 minutes followed by Simon Barker Pluming and Heating (13 min), Newborough Young Farmers and Harmony on the Water (14 min), Stamford College Old Buoys (16 min), Tug Life (19 min) and Raft and Furious (22 min).

Teams from Stamford College Old Boys RFC won trophies for the best decorated raft and for the tug of war competition which followed. The Water Warriors won both trophies in the mixed age category for the fastest time and the best decorated raft.

The medals and trophies were presented by Stamford inventor Colin Furze alongside commentary from Rutland and Stamford Sound radio presenters.

The Big Day Out also featured live music from local performers, children’s fairground rides, an inflatable football dartboard manned by One Touch Football, food stalls and charity stalls including Birch Tree Cafe and The Evergreen Care Trust.

The event was free to attend but donations made on the day will go towards local causes supported by the Kiwanis. In the past they have given money to the scouts and guides, The Evergreen Care Trust, primary schools, playgroups, Stamford Foodbank and a Downs Syndrome support group. Donations can be made via the Stamford Kiwanis website.

There is another opportunity for teams to compete in the Deepings Raft Race next month. It takes place on Sunday, August 4 between Deeping St James and Market Deeping. This year’s theme is children’s television and entry details are available at www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk

