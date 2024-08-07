Two new businesses are expected to open on the high street before Christmas.

The former Wilko premises in Stamford has stood empty for nearly a year since the company went into administration last September.

Only a handful of pigeons have been spotted in the building since then but it is about to become a hive of activity when work begins to split the property into two separate shops.

The former Wilko building will be split into two units.

Builders will create one unit split over two storeys and another on the ground floor only. New shop fronts will be added but key features including the staircase and a roof dome, which is currently hidden by a suspended ceiling, will be retained.

Estate agent Gavin Hynes, from Eddisons, said: “Work is about to start on splitting the building into two shops. This is likely to take 12 weeks and hopefully the new tenants will be in just before Christmas.”

The businesses have not yet been named but Gavin previously said a mix of national and regional firms had expressed an interest in the property along with several Stamford businesses looking to relocate to bigger premises. They varied from clothing companies to restaurants.

Further along High Street work is continuing on the former M&Co building where the Cotswold Company will open next month.

The furniture company will be taking on seven employees.