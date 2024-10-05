The winner of the Business Innovation prize was celebrating double success in the space of a week.

Less than seven days before the firm was announced as the winner of the category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024, Cell Regeneration had hosted a national medical conference with health professionals from across the UK visiting the Tinwell based firm to hear about revolutionary technologies.

It was a family affair with Ann Clare, who founded the firm on stage with her children Liz and Charles.

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Cell Regeneration won the Business Innovation category, sponsored by Stamford College. Photo: Paul Marriott

“Everything we do is for the benefit of patients,” Charles said, “so to be recognised for this is vindication of everything we’ve been doing.”

“We are absolutely delighted and this award really is for our mum,” added Liz. “It means so much.”

The firm offers MBST therapy, whuch works at the cellular level to aid the regeneration of cells.

Speaking on stage, Sarah Young, vice-principal of award sponsor Inspire Education Group, said Cell Regeneration was “wonderfully inspirational with an unwavering commitment that has set them apart from all others”.

She added: “Founded on strong company values they have not only improved patient outcomes but have fostered a supportive and inclusive environment for healthcare professionals.

“Looking ahead, they are poised to make even greater strides, incorporating new technologies that will revolutionise personalised treatment planning and expansion.They are certainly well-positioned to continue their journey as leaders in business innovation.”

The other finalists were Art Pop-Up, of Stamford, and Pocket Sergeant, of Market Deeping.