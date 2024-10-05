A firm that has quietly existed in the community for 27 years was the winner of the Large Business of the Year prize.

Retail Data Partnership, based in Essendine, took home the last award of the evening at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024.

The award was presented by Anna Horrell, of Chattertons, who said: “The winner has seen good growth over the last few years, supported by robust strategic plans including the introduction of a new platform.

Retail Data Partnership is named Large Business of the Year, sponsored by Chattertons

“They provide essential practical assistance for local community projects and enjoy high staff retention.”

Retail Data Partnership works on a national scale providing ShopMate, a till system designed specifically for the convenience and forecourt retailers.

But the firm also supports the community and its Essendine warehouse provides storage for Shep - Stamford Household Essentials Project - and a home for the Market Deeping Model Railway Club.

Stephen Burnett, of Retail Data Partnership

Stephen’s wife spotted the Mercury Business Awards being promoted in the paper and they decided to enter for the first time.

“It was really more as recognition for our incredible team and we are absolutely delighted to have won,” said Stephen.

His views were echoed by managing directed Brian Eagle-Brown, said: “It’s been such a great night and to end on a win is amazing.

Anna Horrell, of Chattertons

“The team really go above and beyond the call of duty.”

Connections Legal Management in Ketton and MorePeople were finalists in the category.