It was a night of celebration but the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards also raised money for an important cause.

This year’s charity was MindSpace, a Stamford-based chrity committed to improving the wellbeing of people, living, working and learning in the town through a community approach.

Through cash and card donations alone, £1,443, and a silent auction added more money to the coffers.

Stefan Rakowski from charity of the night MindSpace with Mercury editor Kerry Coupe

Beka Avery, chair of trustees, was unable to attend the event but fellow trustee Stefan Rakowski read a note of thanks to the crowd on stage.

In it, Beka thanked the Mercury and the business community for their ongoing support over the last fiv years. She in particular thanked Matthew Cox, Art Pop-Up and Second Helpings - all finalists at the event - for supporting the charity.

“The money raised tonight will be invested directly back into funding our wellbeing hub, ensuring that a space remains where people can come, feel safe, listened to and welcome. We are committed to being here for everyone when they need us, and we are hugely grateful for all of you for donating so generously, being here for us when we are in need of your support.”

Stefan Rakowski, of MindSpace, on stage thanking everyone

Mercury editor Kerry Coupe said: “The generosity of our guests was overwhelming, thank you to you all.

“I’m delighted our event raised such an incredible amount for MindSpace. We regularly cover the activities of the charity and I know this money will be gratefully received.”