Lincolnshire Police continues investigation into report of rape in Stamford

By Lincs Online Reporter
Published: 17:17, 11 February 2025
 | Updated: 17:19, 11 February 2025

No arrests or charges have been made by police during their investigation into an alleged rape.

Police officers are investigating reports of a rape on Wednesday night (February 5) in the area of ‘black path’, between Holland Road, Kesteven Road and Christ Church Close in Stamford.

House-to-house enquiries were carried out over the weekend and residents were asked to check CCTV and doorbell camera footage.

Police have cordoned off a path in Stamford
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police confirmed today (February 11) that no one has been arrested or charged in relation to the incident.

The stretch of path that has been cordoned off. Image: Google Maps
The cordon that had secured the crime scene was removed on Friday after further investigations had been carried out.

Officers said residents should not feel alarmed.

