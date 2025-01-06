For four long years two town pubs have been left gathering dust after their sudden closure - but there is hope they could now reopen.

Stamford pubs the Melbourn Brothers in All Saints' Street and St Mary's Vaults in St Mary’s Street closed suddenly in August 2020 after drinkers were asked to put down their pints and leave.

Both of the businesses are Samuel Smith Old Brewery pubs which are run by managers rather than having tenants or leases.

The reason behind the unexpected closure remains a mystery - although at the time there were rumours of breaches of social distancing - and the doors have been shut ever since.

But job advertisements in the windows of both the Melbourn Brothers and St Mary’s Vaults hint that the management team at Samuel Smith pubs haven’t given up on reopening the pubs.

The job advertisements are for a couple to run the pubs and live in a rent-free flat with a ‘good wage’.

The new managers would have to enforce the strict rules on how patrons conduct themselves.

The Samuel Smith website specifies that its pubs are ‘havens from the digital world’ where the use of mobile phones, laptops and other technology is not allowed.

‘Friendly pub conversation is encouraged’ in the pubs but swearing is forbidden and drinks should be enjoyed in a ‘responsible’ manner.

This isn't the first time jobs have been advertised in Stamford since the closure. In September 2023 a job advertisement was posted on the Melbourn Brothers’ Facebook page.

Pubs in the chain sell Samuel Smith’s own beers, spirits and soft drinks with the Melbourn’s Organic Fruit Beers also permitted at the Stamford establishment. They do not stock any products made by big corporations.

Couples interested in running the pub can apply by calling 07771 555354.

Spalding’s Ye Olde White Horse, also run by Samuel Smith Old Brewery, suddenly closed in 2019 and has remained shut ever since.

It continues to advertise for a management couple.

