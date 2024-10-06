The ‘passionate, driven and hands on’ owner of a violin shop has been named businessperson of the year at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024.

Stamford Strings was founded in 2020 by Libby Summers, who makes, sells and restores stringed instruments.

After a successful few years, she has expanded the business moving it from St Leonard’s Street to a new location a few doors up from The George Hotel in High Street St Martin’s.

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Libby Summers of Stamford Strings won Businessperson of the Year, sponsored by Quibble. Photo: Paul Marriott

The new shop has separate spaces for workshop activities, a retail showroom, and an area for trying out instruments.

Presenting the businessperson of the year award, Anna Morrish of sponsors Quibble said: “The winner is passionate, driven and hands on, leading from the front.

“Actively involved in charity work within the local area, they are also working with schools, colleges and other organisations to pass on their knowledge and skills.”

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Libby Summers from Stamford Strings won Businessperson of the Year. Photo: Paul Marriott

Libby, who is from Stamford, gained a masters in social anthropology from St Andrew’s University and went on to have a successful career designing knitting patterns and products, including clothing, accessories and homeware for companies before retraining as a violin maker at Newark School of Violin Making.

Libby said: “I think there are three strands to my success in business.

“The first is my lovely staff, the second is my customers - I couldn’t be without them - and the third is all of the other businesses in Stamford.

“It is a really unique place to run a business where we all support each other.”

She added: “It is important to do a job I’m passionate about.

“I don’t see a difference between work and home life because it is all part of your life.

“I get up every day and look forward to going to work - it gives me a sense of purpose.”

The other finalists for businessperson of the year were Ben Wells of Wellspine and Matt Cooper of Stamford Gymnastics Club.



