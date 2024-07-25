Nearly 400 runners competed in an event that attracts some of the area’s finest athletes.

Hosted by Stamford Striders on Wednesday night (July 24), the 3k and 5k races were the fourth and penultimate round of the Peterborough Grand Prix Series.

Michael Kallenberg, wearing an RAF vest but entered as a Helpston Harrier, won the 5k in 15mins 29secs with Marcela Gracova first woman to cross the line in 18:23.

Winner of the 5k, Michael Kallenberg, who crossed the line in 15:29. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Under 13s runner Milo Gray won the junior 3k race in 9mins 49secs while Iris Purser was the first girl home in 12:08.

Both the 3k race for junior runners and the 5k senior race started and finished at Stamford Rugby Club, with routes taking them around streets on the west side of the town.

As well as organising and marshalling the event, Stamford Striders were represented in both races.

Jake Henson from Stamford was 10th in the 3k race. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Jake Henson took 10th spot in the 3k race, with the Williams sisters Avocet and Noa Williams putting in strong performances for the girls.

Mark Popple and Hilary Cox were first male and female Striders in the 5k.

The series is run over five events with the final round taking place at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough on Wednesday, August 7.

Hilary Cox was the first woman from Stamford Striders to cross the line, in 23:28. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford Striders results

3k: 10 Jake Henson 11:44, 26 Avocet Williams 13:55, 31 Noah Williams 15:02.

5k: 18 Mark Popple (Senior) 17:49, 25 Tyler Sculthorpe (S) 18:16, 31 Adie Stevens (Vet 50) 18:36, 34 Simon Carr (V40) 18:39, 41 Gareth Williams (V45) 18:57, 68 Adam Fenn (S) 19:39, 89 Ed Fancourt (V55) 20:13, 128 Martin Candish (V50) 21:39, 169 Hilary Cox (V50) 23:28, 187 Evan Candish (Under 20) 23:59, 218 Rob Glover (V60) 25:22, 220 Jonathan Ramm (V45) 25:28, 251 Caroline Geddes (V35) 27:09, 270 Charlie Noble (V60) 27:48, 281 Mala Sun (V50) 28:13, 327 Mark Johnstone (V40) 31:56, 330 Michelle Byrne (V45) 32:05.

More than 360 runners took part. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford's Tyler Sculthorpe, Adie Stevens and Simon Carr. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Jonathan Ramm for Stamford Striders. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Mark Popple was first Stamford Strider to cross the finish line, in 17:49. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Tyler Sculthorpe for Stamford ran the 5k in 18:16. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford town councillor and Strider Ed Fancourt ran the 5k in 20:13. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Gareth Williams, whose daughters Avocet and Noa ran the 3k, clocked 18:57 in the 5k. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Adie Stevens stormed the 5k in 18:36. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Simon Carr from Stamford ran the 5k in 18:39. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford's Martin Candish ran the 5K in 21:39, with his son, Evan, also running for the club. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Some of the best young runners from the area were taking part. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Noa Williams from Stamford Striders. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Milo Gray from Hunts AC won the 3k in 9:49. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The 3k runners run past the cheering crowd. Photo: Chris Lowndes

