The opening date for The Range in Stamford has been confirmed.

Homebase, on Stamford Retail Park in Ryhall Road, went into administration in November, and rumours that the store will become homewares shop The Range have been floated ever since.

Homebase in Stamford will become The Range

Homebase in Stamford will become The Range

So far, the owners of Homebase have not confirmed that the store will become The Range - like many others - but now signs are outside the branch confirming it will open as The Range on Friday, May 2 at 9am.

The Range also has branches in Boston, Lincoln, Grantham and Gainsborough.

On the same retail park, PureGym opened today (Friday, March 21) in the building formerly occupied by Carpetright, another firm which went into administration.

What do you think? Are you excited to see The Range open in Stamford? Share your comments below.