A gift shop hit by flooding has reopened with owners spurred on by ‘unbelievable support’.

Love It in St John’s Street, Stamford was flooded at the end of September, resulting in hundreds of pounds of damage and forcing the shop to close.

Owners Amanda and Will Oscroft, joined by their 19-year-old son Rory, immediately began the clean up and after three weeks of hard work the shop reopened on Saturday (October 19).

Owner of Love It Amanda Oscroft with son Rory

Amanda said: “We have had unbelievable support.

“I felt all of that love pour through the door while we were shut and it really spurred us on.

“Good energy resonates.”

Amanda has been told by a number of customers that they prefer the shop’s new look, which features new floors and brighter lighting.

Another addition is a pair of blue sky ceiling tiles which Will installed after Amanda told him she wanted blue skies everyday.

“He knew how much this shop meant to me,” she said.

“It was like our first baby, so he was thinking of all the things he could do to make it more magical.

Will Oscroft added in blue skies for Amanda

“I joked that he can’t do anything about the weather so when I saw them I just smiled.

“When there’s a Will there’s a way.”

More than 30 bin bags have been filled with damaged cards and wrapping paper, each of which Amanda estimates could hold stock to the value of hundreds of pounds. The total amount the flood will cost the business is unknown.

To make up for the losses they suffered from being closed they will be keeping the business open everyday from November 10 to Christmas.

In the 25 years Amanda and Will have run the St John’s Street shop, it has never been flooded which makes them think it is due to blockages and a lack of maintenance in the drainage system.

Heavy rain which caused flash flooding across Stamford a few days after the business was hit did not affect them.

