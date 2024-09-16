The major film production taking place at a stately home has been revealed.

Filming for a new Netflix adaptation of Frankenstein is taking place at Burghley House near Stamford, a spokesperson for the stately home has confirmed.

Crews are currently setting up, with filming due to begin on Wednesday (September 18).

Film crews have set up at Burghley House near Stamford

The upcoming adaptation of Mary Shelley’s 19th century novel is being directed by Guillermo del Toro and will be released on Netflix - although no official date for this has been confirmed

At the centre of Frankenstein are notable names including Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth.

Australian actor Jacob Elordi is no stranger to Stamford, having been spotted out and about in the area while filming for Saltburn at Drayton House near Lowick in East Northamptonshire.

Burghley is busy with crews setting up for filming

Joining the main trio are Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, Christoph Waltz, David Bradley and Christian Convery.

Burghley House is a popular spot for producers, with the stately home doubling up as a Windsor Castle in royal drama The Crown and as Wayne Manor mansion in DC Comics movie The Flash.

Closures are in place for the filming with Burghley House closed until next Tuesday and The Orangery Restaurant shutting from Wednesday to Saturday (September 18 to 21).

The gardens, adventure play, and all other visitor facilities will remain open.

Dozens of trailers have been set up in the car park

If you spot any stars while filming is taking place in Stamford, e-mail: maddy.baillie@iliffemedia.co.uk



