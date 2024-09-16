Burghley House will feature on the screens again as it is used as a backdrop for a major film production.

Film crews descended on the stately home near Stamford last week.

LincsOnline understands they are filming for the new Netflix movie Frankenstein, which will star Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Oscar Isaac.

Film crews have set up at Burghley House near Stamford

Burghley House is a popular spot for producers, with the stately home doubling up as a Windsor Castle in royal drama The Crown and as Wayne Manor mansion in DC Comics movie The Flash.

Stamford has also been the backdrop for plenty of TV programmes and films in the past, including Pride and Prejudice, Middlemarch, The Golden Bowl, Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Australian actor Jacob Elordi is no stranger to Stamford, having been spotted out and about in the area while filming for Saltburn at Drayton House near Lowick in East Northamptonshire.

Burghley House will be closed until next Tuesday (September 24) while filming takes place and The Orangery Restaurant will be shut from Wednesday to Saturday (September 18 to 21).

The gardens, adventure play, and all other visitor facilities will remain open.

A spokesperson for the stately home said: “We are excited to announce that Burghley House is currently being used as a filming location for a major film production.

“The income generated from this opportunity significantly supports our ongoing conservation, restoration, and education projects at Burghley House and the wider estate.”

